Driver indicted in fatal hit and run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been indicted in a fatal hit and run accident involving a bicyclist.

Antrone Williams was allegedly driving down Thomas Street in Frayser when he hit 26-year-old Justin Townsend from behind.

Authorities said Williams kept going after the accident.

A Crime Stoppers tip helped police locate Williams and the car he was driving during the accident.

He was indicted on vehicular homicide charges and felony charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

Williams is currently out on bond.