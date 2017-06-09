× Deputies need your help finding fugitives

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them catch wanted fugitives in our community.

Deputies said they have more than 30,000 active warrants currently in their system.

By themselves, law enforcement said they can not find all those fugitives without the public’s help.

They are urging everyone to take a few minutes and look through their warrant database.

All you have to do is visit the Shelby County warrants website and search using a name, street number or street name.

If you recognize a name in the system, please contact the Fugitive Bureau of (901) 222-5627.