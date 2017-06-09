Caught on camera: thief ransacks south Memphis store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn.-- Thieves trashing a convenience store were caught on camera.

Police are now looking for the masked thieves who hit the South Memphis store Wednesday morning.

In the video, you can see a masked thief messing up Shop and Save Grocery off South Third Street.

First, the crook takes carton after carton of cigarettes, then scratch off lottery tickets catches the suspect’s eye and he goes in.

Ripping the ticket holder off the wall, grabbing as much as he can and working as quickly as possible.

In such a hurry to get out the video shows a trail of lottery tickets following the suspect as he leaves the business.

Owners said the crooks disabled the alarm outside and then they busted through a wall.

Police say while one of the burglars ransacked the store another stood at the back where the hole was to stand as a look out.

People who frequently go to Shop and Save Grocery off South Third Street were disappointed their neighborhood market was targeted.

"Only store in the neighborhood!” said one customer.

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened, a month or so ago someone broke into the store after they made a hole in a different wall.

Right now there is no word if the crimes are related.

Employees hope police can get track down who is targeting the store.