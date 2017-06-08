× Woman robbed on elevator at Northeast Memphis hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When you stay at a hotel, you assume you’ll be safe there.

That hasn’t been the case for people at one Memphis hotel, which has been repeatedly targeted by thieves.

Police are hoping you can help them track down a man caught on surveillance video moments before robbing a woman on an elevator at the Baymont Inn on Shelby Oaks Drive.

Thursday morning, we showed that video to guests staying at the hotel.

“I never saw a guy follow someone into a hotel like that — like wow,” said Jenny Cheng.

“It’s disheartening for me because I come from a small town in Missouri,” said Daniel Paul. “You can leave your house unlocked all the time and no one comes in. So, it’s a little disheartening for me to see people can stoop to that level.”

Guests we spoke with say they had no idea about Tuesday’s robbery until WREG showed them the surveillance video, because hotel management never told them.

“It’s very scary actually because I stayed here for a while, from last Wednesday until today, and I didn’t hear anything from them until you told me, so it’s quite scary for me,” Cheng said.

This is the third time that hotel has been targeted by crooks in the past year.

In March of 2016, a clerk was robbed at gunpoint.

That suspect was also caught on camera.

And less than three weeks ago, a couple traveling from Connecticut to California had their car, motorcycle and trailer – filled with gifts for their newborn grandson – all stolen.

Their car and trailer were later found on the side of an interstate.

People tell us they’ll be watching their backs a little more closely, no matter where they’re staying.

“Definitely, I will be more careful,” Cheng said.

WREG has reached out to Baymont Inn’s parent company, Wyndham Hotel Group, for comment, but they haven’t responded.