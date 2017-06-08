× TBI study: Domestic violence on the rise, school crime decreasing in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new Tennessee Bureau of Investigation study shows an increase in domestic violence in our state; meanwhile, another study shows a decrease in school crime.

The TBI found more than 78,000 domestic violence offenses were reported in 2016. That’s a .4 percent increase over 2015.

The study found women were three times as likely to be victimized as men and accounted for more than 71 percent of reported victims.

The study surrounding crime on school campuses shows the number of crimes reported that happened in schools fell 8.8 percent from 2014 to 2016.

Simple assault was the most common offense, according to the study, and incidents commonly happened between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. and during September.

The TBI compiled crime data submitted by law enforcement agencies throughout the state for the studies.