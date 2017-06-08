× SCS to hold special meeting on grade changing allegations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County School Board said they’re taking grade-changing allegations at a high school very seriously and are planning a special meeting to see if action needs to be taken.

That meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Thursday inside the auditorium at Shelby County Schools headquarters on Hollywood.

The move comes after now-former Trezevant High Principal Ronnie Mackin made some scathing allegations.

He said the school changed grades to boost GPA’s and ignored reports of problems.

Mackin said some of the students affected were football players.

On Wednesday, we spoke with Calvin Harris, a former coach at the school, who said he was shocked by the allegations.

“As far as there being any illegal activity going on at Trezevant High School, I am totally unaware of it. I`ve talked with several of the staff there and a lot of them are just really dumbfounded why he would do something like this.”

He said he’s planning on filing a lawsuit against Mackin, claiming some of the statements in his resignation letter were directed at him.

Superintendent Dorsey Hopson has already called for an outside audit of all transcripts district wide.