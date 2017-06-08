× Raising Men Lawn Care Service develops youth while helping those in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local organization is teaching our kids the value of hard work while also developing lifelong skills to pass on to the next generation.

The Raising Men Lawn Care Service allows teens and young children to give back to those in need like single mothers, veterans, the elderly and those who are disabled by taking care of their lawns.

The service is free.

Organizers said the program also helps to keep youth on a positive path while engaging with others in the community.

