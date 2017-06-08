Police searching for Little Caesars armed robbers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- "They hit me in the head. Hit me in my head and knocked me on my rear end. When I stood up, I had three armed gunmen in the store."

Elvis Moxley is counting his blessings and thankful he is alive.

He was the manager at Little Caesars Pizza in Horn Lake, Mississippi back in January when three masked gunmen stormed the restaurant.

One of the gunman was armed with an assault rifle.

Moxley said the robbers pointed guns at him and demanded cash.

"I got shot approximately five times -- the hospital say between four and six. I was shot approximately five times in my legs."

"I had to be air lifted up the Med to be taken care of, and I spent 35 days between the med, rehab and plastic surgery in the hospital," he added.

Horn Lake police said the armed robbers are extremely dangerous and need to be behind bars.

"Anyone could have been in there at the time that it happened and they were brazen enough to pull the trigger and run out and never look back. He could have very easily died that night."

Officers said the Little Caesars in Horn Lake wasn`t their first robbery.

They believe the suspects started their crime spree at the Little Caesars pizza in Batesville, Mississippi.

A restaurant employee said when the three masked gunmen entered the Batesville Little Caesars they demanded cash and forced the employees to the floor.

"I was trying to open up the cash register as quick as I could, but the manager had to help me `cause I was so nervous," said Roshunda Windfield.

"He put the gun to one of our cashier's head. He was like, '5, 4, 3, 2, 1.'"

Right at that moment, a customer pulled up at the drive-thru window.

"Guess that`s what scared him. He looked, and when the car...that`s when they left, and they almost hit another lady leaving out."

Officers said the suspects left in at 2015 or 2017 Silver Chevrolet Malibu or Impala.

If you have any information, call the Desoto County Crime Stoppers (662) 429-TIPS.