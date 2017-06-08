× Oxford Police searching for armed robbery suspect

OXFORD, Miss. — Oxford police are searching for a man they say was involved in an armed robbery.

On Wednesday, officers received a call from the Wendy’s at 1904 Jackson Avenue.

The victim told police that the suspect approached him in the Wal-Mart parking lot, asking if he could get a ride across town.

When the driver agreed, the man and another person got into his car.

As they were driving across town, the trio stopped at Wendy’s to get some food.

That’s when the suspect reportedly pulled a gun and demanded the victim’s cash, watch and necklace.

Both men then fled on foot.

OPD are seeking help in identifying the suspect from the Wal-Mart security footage.

If you have any information contact Crime Stoppers at (662) 234-8477.