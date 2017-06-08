× MPD, SCSO investigating whether man arrested for Walgreens break-ins responsible for similar crimes in Memphis area

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — A man arrested for breaking into two Walgreens stores in Clarksville may be connected to pharmacy break-ins in the Memphis area.

Police in Clarksville said Jermaine Phillips broke into two Walgreens stores within an hour early Wednesday morning. Police said in both cases, he and two others broke in through the drive-through window and took an unknown amount of prescription medication.

Officers said they arrested Phillips after locating the suspects’ car, which had previously fled from police.

Police said they found shards of glass inside the car and on Phillips’ clothing.

Phillips, whom police said has an extensive criminal history, was charged with two counts of burglary, evading arrest, simple possession of marijuana, unlawful drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.

Memphis Police and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating whether Phillips is responsible for the pharmacy break-ins that happened recently in the Memphis area.