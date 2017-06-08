Mother pleads for answers after son shot and killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- "Nobody ever wants to go through this. No parent out there wants to bury their own child."

Darrell Lewis fought back tears as he talked about his 25-year-old son, Jerrod Lewis, who was murdered in the prime of his life.

Lewis`s family spent five years searching for answers and praying for Justice.

"It`s hard going day by day knowing that the killer is out there."

Memphis police said Lewis was on Perkins near I-240 in a gold J-30 Infinity when a car pulled up and shots were fired.

"He was shot in what could be a road rage incident or it could be a case of mistaken identity," said Lt. Tony Mullins with the Memphis Police Department.

"At the time that it happened, there were cars around, there were people there. There was traffic on the street, but nobody stayed."

Homicide detectives told WREG they need witnesses to come forward and help them put a dangerous murderer behind bars and give the Lewis family some peace and closure.

"I want them to think about their mom. Think about how their mom would feel if someone stole their life away from her, how all their family and friends would feel it they were gone, especially violently. Put yourself in my shoes," said Jerrod's mother, Joann Lewis.

"I don`t even want to know why, but I want something to be done and I don`t want them to take anybody else`s life."

If you know anything, call Crime stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.