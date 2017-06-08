Man robs barbecue restaurant at knifepoint
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three Little Pigs Bar-B-Q was the target of an armed robbery Thursday evening.
Officers were called to the restaurant in the 5100 block of Quince Road around 8:30 p.m.
Police said a man came into the restaurant and took an unknown amount of cash. He was armed with a knife.
Thankfully no one was hurt, police said.
The suspect got away. Police described him as a 5-foot, 150-pound black man wearing a blue bandana, blue hoodie and blue jeans.
35.088800 -89.890506