MARYLAND — Police in Maryland are searching for the suspect who tried to break into an ATM using a stolen backhoe.

The June 1, early morning incident was caught on surveillance video.

Police said the backhoe was stolen, then driven roughly five miles to the bank.

The suspect didn’t make off with any money, but did cause about $10,000 worth of damage.

Police said they believe the same man pulled off another ATM theft in 2016 at a tobacco store.