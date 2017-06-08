× Land Use Control Board votes against Midtown housing development

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Land Use Control Board voted against plans to build a new housing development in Midtown.

WREG was told there were two housing projects slated to be built in the Leas Woods Historic District near East Parkway- North and Sam Cooper Boulevard.

Opponents of the plan said the construction doesn’t match the historic district guidelines already in place.

They also pointed out there will be a ton of overflow parking into the district from the apartment development.

An attorney for the developer said they still plan to go before the City Council.

