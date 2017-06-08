× Knoxville man found guilty of impregnating child twice

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man is facing 80 years behind bars after a jury convicted him of impregnating a young girl twice — once when she was 10 and then again when she was 11.

Trendell Brady reportedly met the young girl after he started dating a relative, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported.

Prosecutors said he was charged with looking after the victim and her siblings on multiple occasions, eventually leading to his molesting and sexually assaulting her.

She was only seven at the time.

DNA evidence proved Brady was the father of both the little girl’s children, investigators said.

Brady was convicted on two counts of rape.

Each count carries a sentenced of 25 to 40 years.

Prosecutors are seeking the maximum sentence without the possibility of parole.