Four-way tie atop FESJC leaderboard after the first round

MEMPHIS, Tenn-There's a four-way tie atop the leaderboard after the first round of the FedEx-St. Jude Classic at Southwind. 2009 British Open Champion Stewart Cink is at six-under-par 64. He's joined by Matt Every, Stewart Cink and rookie Sebastian Munoz.