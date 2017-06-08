× Former FBI Director James Comey set to testify before Congress

WASHINGTON — Former FBI Director James Comey is set to testify before Congress Thursday morning.

It’s his first public remarks since President Donald Trump abruptly fired him last month.

On Wednesday, Comey put his interactions with the President on the record by making his opening statement public.

In 7-pages of opening remarks, Comey detailed numerous interactions he had with President Trump.

One of the most notable came in February when Comey said the President cleared the Oval Office before pressuring him to drop the bureau’s ongoing investigation of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

Confirming earlier reports, Comey wrote that Mr. Trump told him, “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He’s a good guy.”

The testimony was released Wednesday by the Senate Intelligence Committee at Comey’s request.

Leading up to his firing last month, he said President Trump called him and described the Russia investigation as “a cloud that was impairing his ability to act on behalf of the country.”

Comey then admitted he personally reassured the President that he was not under investigation, something the President’s attorney said vindicates the President.

Ahead of the hearing, President Trump nominated Chris Wray, a former Justice Department official, to take Comey’s place.

WREG will be streaming Comey’s testimony online and on Facebook starting at 9 a.m.