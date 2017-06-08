× Driver killed after crashing into dump truck

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was killed after he rear-ended a dump truck that was stopped, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

SCSO said Edguardo Arita, 32, was driving eastbound on Bill Morris Parkway in the outside lane, traveling down from the Hacks Cross Road overpass. The dump truck was stopped in the outside lane for roadway construction.

Investigators examined skid marks and determined Arita didn’t see the stopped dump truck until the last second.

Arita’s car crashed into it, with the front end of the car going underneath the truck, according to SCSO.

When first responders arrived, SCSO said Arita wasn’t breathing and wasn’t expected to survive. He was transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition but died soon after.

The driver of the dump truck was not hurt, according to SCSO.

The crash is still under investigation.