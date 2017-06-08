Discussion over Trezevant situation, superintendent gets heated at Shelby County Board of Education special meeting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Board of Education has called a special meeting Thursday evening. On the agenda are allegations of misconduct at Trezevant High School as well as Superintendent Dorsey Hopson’s contract.
Many teachers and parents spoke passionately at the meeting, and discussion became rather heated at time.
Trezevant is in Love's district. She's frustrated with Hopson: “There is distrust. But I’m confident you’re going to do what you need to do”
Board member Love: "Lives were put at stake. The education of our children was put at stake… This should’ve never happened.”
.@SCSSupt speaks for first time about Trezevant grade change revelations. He says he has a lot of sympathy for now-fmr Principal Mackin pic.twitter.com/wVd45u9y8l
SCS board has assembled a 3-man investigative team to look into the Trezevant grade allegations: Edward Stanton, Paul Adams & J Scott Newton
Germantown MS principal: "I joined this district because I believe in the vision Supt. Hopson has built." pic.twitter.com/POCmq0ahpc
SCS meeting has now turned into standing room ONLY pic.twitter.com/hmFZOAJN2f
Spkr brings other schools into it: “They're not just saying it’s Trezevant. They’re saying it’s White Station.That’s our crème de la crème.”
"Dorsey Hopson is one of ours!" The speaker says the school board better deal with it and gets a lot of cheers of support
You can't see it now, but I think I just saw Supt. Hopson crack a smile pic.twitter.com/0cR0M4mtjh
A full house stands up to cheer for Supt. Hopson. He remains stoic as he watches his supporters.
TN's 2015 teacher of the yr now speaking in support of @SCSSupt: says he's vested in students & the district because his children attend SCS
School board chairman says @SCSSupt's contract being on the agenda tonight has "nothing to do with Trezevant"
A current SCS teacher talks about issue of academic integrity and changing grades: “a systemic issue in Shelby County schools”
Keith Williams from the Memphis-Shelby Co teachers union: "The system has lost control"
There are a lot of people here at the Shelby Co Schools mtg with signs like this supporting @SCSSupt. pic.twitter.com/33YUBHNq1K
Community advocate releases letter supporting @SCSSupt ahead of special mtg about Trezevant grades: "We have enough storms in this city" pic.twitter.com/VoyF8PPsCT
