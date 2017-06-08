LIVE: Shelby County Board of Education special meeting
Download our news and weather apps

Discussion over Trezevant situation, superintendent gets heated at Shelby County Board of Education special meeting

Posted 5:56 pm, June 8, 2017, by and

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Board of Education has called a special meeting Thursday evening. On the agenda are allegations of misconduct at Trezevant High School as well as Superintendent Dorsey Hopson’s contract.

Many teachers and parents spoke passionately at the meeting, and discussion became rather heated at time.

WREG’s Stacy Jacobson is there and has the latest updates on News Channel 3 at 6.

Kelsey Ott June 8, 20176:17 pm

Kelsey Ott June 8, 20176:16 pm

Kelsey Ott June 8, 20176:16 pm

Kelsey Ott June 8, 20175:59 pm

Kelsey Ott June 8, 20175:59 pm

Kelsey Ott June 8, 20175:59 pm

Kelsey Ott June 8, 20175:59 pm

Kelsey Ott June 8, 20175:59 pm

Kelsey Ott June 8, 20175:59 pm

Kelsey Ott June 8, 20175:59 pm

Kelsey Ott June 8, 20175:59 pm

Kelsey Ott June 8, 20175:59 pm

Kelsey Ott June 8, 20175:59 pm

Kelsey Ott June 8, 20175:59 pm

Kelsey Ott June 8, 20175:58 pm

Kelsey Ott June 8, 20175:58 pm

Kelsey Ott June 8, 20175:58 pm