Big River Crossing reopens Arkansas gate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Arkansas side of the Big River Crossing is officially back open after being closed for more than a month.

The announcement was made Wednesday.

WREG reported back in May that the Arkansas side of the bridge was being closed over flooding concerns.

Now that the river levels have dropped below 26 feet, officials say the gate can be reopened.

Visitors can access the Big River Crossing daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Big River Crossing is a one mile bike and pedestrian bridge over the Mississippi River, and connects the city of Memphis to West Memphis, Arkansas.