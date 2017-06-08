× Arkansas mother accused of abandoning child in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — An Arkansas mother was charged with child endangerment after abandoning a 5-year-old in San Francisco.

Witnesses called 911 after they saw a woman throwing items out of her vehicle.

Police said that woman was 22-year-old Samantha Patton, KATV reported.

As they watched, Patton reportedly pushed the child onto the concrete and sped away.

Paramedics rushed to help the little girl.

She is expected to be okay.

In addition to the little girl, Patton reportedly also had a one year old in the car.

Both children have been taken into protective services.