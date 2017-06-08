Accused scammer arrested in Desoto County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of scamming at least two Shelby County residents has been taken into custody.

Arrest warrants were obtained on June 1 for Donald Fowler, the owner of Fowler Claims and Roofing.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Fowler entered into an agreement with two people to replace their roofs.

Despite taking money from the victims and their insurance companies, Fowler never performed the work he was hired to do.

Fowler was arrested and booked into the Desoto County Jail.

He has been charged with theft of property.