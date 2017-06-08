95-year-old veteran still volunteers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. --Every morning, 95-year-old David Barber wakes up and starts his day like he did when he was in his 20s.

"I don't like sitting around and doing nothing. I like to keep going. I have ever since I coached football and basketball, worked for the Sheriff's department.

Barber even served our country.

"I was in the Marine Air Force, ordinance specialist. I armed air crafts, bomb machine guns and so forth."

Which is how he met the love of his life, Phyliss.

"I met her on a double date, but she wasn't my date," he said.

Phyllis died 10 years ago, just months after she was diagnosed with Alzheimers.

"I think about her all the time. I still miss her and it's been 10 years."

Inspired by his wife, Barber has felt a call to action ever since.

It's a call he continues to answer, even at age 95.

"When she passed away, I sold my house and I just didn't have anything to do, and so I decided I'd volunteer and do something to help other people. I like helping other people."

Most days you can find him volunteering at Leconte Medical Center.

He sits at the front desks and directs people to where they need to go, even if that means getting them a wheelchair and taking them there himself.

"I gotta keep going. I'm not the kind that's going to sit out and do nothing."

From protecting our country during times of war to helping the people of Sevier County in their time of need, Barber said a higher calling keeps him moving as long as he's able.

"I pray every day that God will bless America. We depend on him."

