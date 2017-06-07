× Tuition increase coming to University of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students at the University of Memphis will soon have to pay a little more to attend.

During a meeting of the Board of Trustees Tuesday, school leaders voted to increase tuition 2.6 percent for all undergraduate, graduate and law students.

There will also be a 5 percent increase in student housing rates.

No fee increases were approved.

Board members also approved a 3 percent salary increase for full-time staff and a $50,000 salary supplement for President M. David Rudd.

Finally, the Board of Trustees approved the creation of both a doctorate and undergraduate degree in commercial aviation and a bio statistics masters program.