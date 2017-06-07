× Suspected scammer wanted by Shelby County deputies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Deputies have obtained arrest warrants for the man they say scammed at least two Shelby County residents.

Authorities said Donald Fowler, the owner of Fowler Claims and Roofing, is facing theft of property charges in excess of $60,000.

Fowler reportedly signed a contract with two residents saying he would replace their roofs.

After taking their money and payments from insurance, he never re-roofed the homes.

If you know where Fowler is call (901) 222-5600.