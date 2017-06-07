× Summer Food Service Program kicks off in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Children across the Mid-South will have a meal this summer thanks to the Summer Food Service Program.

The program ensures that those students who receive free or reduced price lunch during the school year continue to stay full during the summer months.

According to the Department of Human Services, the program served more than 3.6 million meals last summer at the more than 2,300 meal sites across the country.

“The Summer Food Service Program shows how local, state and federal partners can work together

to make a lasting impact on the well-being of Tennessee’s children,” said TDHS Commissioner

Danielle W. Barnes.

To find a location near you, click here or here.

Parents can also text “Food” to 877-877.