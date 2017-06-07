× Recall: Cashews sold at ALDI could contain glass

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cashews sold at local ALDI stores are being recalled due to the potential presence of glass.

The company said their Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt was sold at store locations in Mississippi, Tennessee and Arkansas.

The 8-ounce container will have a best-by date of November 27, 2018 or November 28, 2018.

The UPC code is 041498179366.

No injuries have been reported, but the company is still moving forward with the recall out of an abundance of caution.

If you have any questions, call (201) 200-9820.

