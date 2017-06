Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot in his backyard.

It happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday on Shadow Leaf Cove.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputies are on the scene. WREG's Luke Jones saw several young men being questioned, including one who was briefly handcuffed.

We're waiting to hear if anyone was arrested.

Family members told WREG's Luke Jones the victim went to Methodist and is expected to recover.

We're working to learn more about what happened.