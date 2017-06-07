President announces nominee for FBI director

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he plans to nominate Christopher A. Wray to be the next FBI director.

President Trump’s announcement comes one day before former FBI Director James Comey, whom Trump fired last month, is set to testify in a bombshell hearing before the Senate.

“I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow,” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning.

JUST IN: President Trump announces on Twitter he will be nominating Christopher A. Wray as new FBI director pic.twitter.com/XS6AhdxFUk — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 7, 2017

Wray headed up the Justice Department’s criminal division from 2003 to 2005 under President George W. Bush and is currently a litigation partner at the DC-based law firm King & Spalding, where he chairs the firm’s Special Matters and Government Investigations Practice Group.