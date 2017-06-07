× Police: Suspected Family Dollar crook hid in back room for hours before burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have released surveillance video of the man they say is responsible for a recent burglary at a Family Dollar store.

The incident happened more than two months ago in the 100 block of E.H. Crump Boulevard.

Police said the suspect was seen on camera entering the building and then hiding in the back stock room until after the store closed.

With a cloth wrapped around his head, the suspect came out of hiding around midnight, grabbed a bag and began filling it with merchandise.

He then left through the back door.

If you can help authorities identify this man, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.