× Police looking for suspect who shot man during carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a suspect who shot a man during a carjacking at an East Memphis strip mall.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot outside a tobacco store at Getwell Plaza on Getwell Road near Barron Avenue.

This is the latest in a string of violent carjackings in the Memphis area.

“That’s crazy,” said Kyla Kirkland. “You’ve got to be careful these days. That’s why I don’t leave my car running when I get out at a gas station. People will do anything these days.”

The victim – whose name hasn’t been released – is fine, but the suspect got away with his Lexus.

“They didn’t need to do that,” Kirkland said.

Right now, police don’t have a very good description of the suspect, but what they do have is video from several surveillance cameras outside the stores that they’re hoping captured something.

This is the second carjacking in the area just this week, and the latest in a slew of similar incidents in recent months.

Saturday, a man was carjacked outside the Cracker Barrel at I-40 and Canada Road in Lakeland.

Charles McDonald said he had just parked when a stranger approached his car, waving a rock pick and threatening to bash his head in if he didn’t give up his keys.

“I had a few thoughts. I thought, ‘Well, should I run away?’ And I thought, ‘No, I don’t think I could run away before he could swing and hit me.’ And it seemed altogether the thing to do was not to resist,” McDonald said.

He wasn’t hurt, but police still haven’t caught that suspect either.

In this latest case, police are looking for a man, about 6 feet tall and 160 pounds.

If you know anything that could help, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.