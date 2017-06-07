Police looking for suspect who shot man at gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for the suspect who shot a man at a gas station.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Shell station in the 200 block of East McLemore Avenue.

Police said the 25-year-old victim spoke to the suspect in the parking lot, and after “words were reportedly exchanged,” the suspect shot him.

The victim was transported to the hospital in noncritical condition, police said.

The suspect drove away in a maroon sedan with a woman in the passenger’s seat, police said.

Surveillance photos show the suspect and his car. If you recognize him or know anything that could help police solve the case, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.