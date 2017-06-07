× Police: 2 year old accidentally kills 7-year-old cousin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville police said a two-year-old accidentally shot and killed her seven-year-old cousin.

The young girl, Harmony Warfield, died after being shot inside a Nashville apartment complex Tuesday.

Harmony was rushed to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Metro police are investigating how the toddler accessed the gun.

There’s no word yet if any adults were in the home at the time of the shooting.