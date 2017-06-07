MPD searching for Union Avenue theft suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying two men wanted in a recent theft from a car.

The incident happened on May 28 in the 700 block of Union Avenue between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Police said surveillance cameras were rolling as one by one the men took turns smashing the window of two separate cars.

The suspects then reach inside and grab various items before taking off in a newer model Dodge Avenger.

If you can help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.