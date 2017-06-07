× IPod drive has lasting impact on seniors with dementia

NORTH CAROLINA — A high school teen is making a major impact on his community through music.

“I love helping others in any way I can.”

For 17-year-old Daniel Hudgins his Eagle Scout project quickly turned into much more.

“I was hoping for a few, but what I got was more than I expected.”

In March, he started an iPod drive, getting friends and family to help him collect used iPods, headphones and iTunes gift cards to donate to the Music and Memory Program at Williams Adult Day Center in Winston-Salem.

The program used music to help seniors with dementia deal with anxiety and other issues.

Within three to four weeks, the junior collected 67 new and used iPods.

“Even if I don’t see the immediate impact, I always like knowing that what I did that day will make a difference.”

Hudgins wants to study nursing and said caring for seniors is something close to his heart.

He often does home visits with his church youth group.

“Most of their friends have passed away or there family has passed away so just seeing how happy they are to get a small note or even a phone call.”

Seniors like 74-year-old Jim Herndon said the donations have made a difference.

“I can relax and just listen.”

He said he listens to country music on his iPod Shuffle daily.

“Nothing to bother me.”