Former Trezevant High School employee speaks out about principal’s resignation letter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A former Trezevant High School employee is speaking out after he says he was targeted in former principal Ronnie Mackins' resignation letter.

The six-page letter made harsh accusations against employees and the school board, saying they changed students grades and ignored reports of problems.

“When he said that and I saw it, I just really, my heart just went down," said former employee Calvin Harris.

Harris says he was offended by some of the allegations made in Trezevant High School principal Ronnie Mackin’s resignation letter and plans to file a lawsuit.

“I’ve talked with several of the staff there, and a lot of them are just really dumbfounded why he would do something like this.”

Harris says he worked at the high school for eight years as a coach and behavior interventionist, and resigned earlier this year.

He believes some of the sections in the principal’s six-page letter were talking about him.

“He stated I gave some keys to some students and had them break into the school," said Harris.

Mackin said during National Signing Day, two football players spray-painted offensive language on his car. He said those two students later said two teachers convinced them to vandalize the car and provided them keys to re-enter the building.

However, Harris says only the principal and building engineer have keys to the main building.

“Where those keys came from, I’m not sure.”

The principal’s letter also says faculty members changed grades of students, specifically athletes, to make them eligible for college sports.

“As far as there being any illegal activity going on at Trezevant High School, I am totally unaware of it.”

All of the allegations in the letter are being taken seriously with a district-wide audit.

The former principal also detailed times of being used as a scapegoat in the letter and said he’d report problems that would be swept under the rug.

“We have many disciplinary investigations. We continue to have confidence they’ll do a good job," said Natalia Powers, chief of communications and community engagement.

Harris says he just hopes the focus on the school can be brought back to the students.

Mackin has not commented publicly since sending out the resignation letter.

WREG reached out to the school district to see who's allowed to have keys to the building. A spokesperson said the principal, engineers and anyone the principal allows has keys.