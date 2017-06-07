× Former FBI director to testify before Congress Thursday

WASHINGTON — On Thursday, Former FBI Director James Comey will testify publicly before Congress about Russian interference in the U.S. election.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump wished Comey well ahead of his highly-anticipated testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The ousted FBI director is expected to detail his interactions with the President before he was abruptly fired last month.

Among them — that Mr. Trump allegedly pressured him to drop the bureau’s investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

An individual familiar with what Comey told associates after that request told CBS News, Comey asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to prevent him from being alone in a room with the President Trump again in order to protect the FBI from White House influence.

While Comey isn’t expected to say whether the President obstructed justice, he’ll likely address President Trump’s claim that Comey repeatedly told him he was not the subject of the FBI’s probe.

“My guess is he’s going to let the testimony play out and reply to it later that day,” said Republican Strategist Kevin Sheridan.

The White House has yet to say whether the President will push back against Comey’s testimony by tweeting in real time.

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats is scheduled to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee Wednesday about his interactions with President Trump.

The Washington Post is reporting the President also tried to get him to convince Comey to back off Flynn.