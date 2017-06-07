× Drive-by shooting victim identified by police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have identified the victim shot dead over the weekend and they say they need your help finding his killer.

On Sunday, officers were called to the 4000 block of Westmont where they discovered a man with multiple gun shot wounds.

The victim, Germany Mason, was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police, the 30-year-old was outside talking to a friend when an SUV drove up and opened fire.

No arrests have been made.

Authorities did not provide a description of the suspect’s car.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.