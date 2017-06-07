× Design Review Board to vote on light changes for Hernando DeSoto Bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Downtown Memphis Commission’s Design Review Board will be meeting Wednesday to vote on a proposal to replace the lights on the Hernando DeSoto Bridge.

The project would replace the current lighting system with high-tech LED lights similar to the ones on the Big River Crossing.

Officials said the current lighting system on the bridge is more than 30 years old.

Taxpayers won’t have to pay for the new lights.

Private donors have already pledged $12 million for the project.