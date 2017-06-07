× Caught on Camera: Fleeing suspect drags deputy several feet

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fl. — A Florida deputy is recovering after being dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop and the entire thing was recorded on the deputy’s body camera.

The incident happened in Pierson, Florida over the weekend.

The video showed Deputy William Kretzer pulling a car over for speeding.

As Kretzer was asking the driver to step out of the vehicle, the car begins to move, dragging the deputy about 10 feet.

Kretzer suffered cuts to his arm and head, but is expected to be okay.

The driver, 27-year-old La Rodney Bennett, was later arrested on charges of aggravated battery of an officer and related counts.

He was also wanted on a pair of open warrants.