Blytheville man convicted of murder for setting ex-girlfriend on fire

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for setting his ex-girlfriend on fire.

The crime happened in June 2016.

Officers responding to a disturbance call saw smoke coming from the house and heard a woman screaming for help.

Police found 37-year-old Martha George in the shower with burns over most of her body. She told police her ex-boyfriend, 25-year-old Kordarro Woodard, did that to her.

State prosecutors said Woodard first argued with her when he came to her home, and then he poured gas on her and used his lighter to set her on fire.

George was airlifted to Regional Medical Center in critical condition but died a few days later.

Police arrested Woodard when he returned to the home, and officers said they smelled gasoline on his body. A jury found Woodard guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder.

George’s mother, Nedra Cook, said her daughter had been in an abusive relationship with Woodard for a while.