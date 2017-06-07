× Accuser takes the stand in Bill Cosby sexual assault trial

PENNSYLVANIA — Speaking for the first time Tuesday, Andrea Constand told the jury in detail how Comedian Bill Cosby, a man she saw as her mentor, allegedly drugged and violated her.

Constand testified that Cosby gave her three blue pills to help her relax during a 2004 visit to his Pennsylvania home.

About 20 minutes after taking them she said she started slurring her words and had trouble with her vision. She told him “I see two of you.”

The 44-year-old then cried as she explained how Cosby allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Constand said her body was limp and she couldn’t fight him off.

Months later, Cosby reportedly left four tickets for Constand and her family to attend one of his shows.

She said she didn’t have the courage to tell her family what happened, but that it was a burden.

Cosby’s defense team attempted to discredit Constand’s story.

They pressed her on why she called Cosby more than 50 times after the encounter and brought up an inconsistent statement she gave to Canadian police.

She allegedly told investigators she had known Cosby six months at the time of the assault, but actually knew him for more than a year.

Victoria Valentino is one of several Cosby accusers attending the trial.

“When Andrea was describing all of the sexual contact, the incident, you could see in him. He was sitting there and he was like rubbing his hand over his head and looking down and I think she had him rattled.”

Constand claimed that Cosby made inappropriate advances toward her twice before the alleged assault.

On Tuesday, the defense asked her why she continued to see him after those reported attempts.

She replied by saying she trusted him and didn’t think he’d take things any further.

Constand is expected to take the stand again on Wednesday.