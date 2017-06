× Woman blames faulty electrical outlets for apartment fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman had been sleeping outside for three days after a fire tore through her Midtown apartment. Tuesday, with our help, she finally got a place to stay.

Hazel Balfour claimed her landlord wouldn’t offer her a place to stay even though she said “faulty electrical outlets” are to blame for starting the fire in the first place.

WREG’s Luke Jones has been looking into this and has more on News Channel 3 at 10.