Two Nashville plants evacuated after ammonia leak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two industrial plants in Nashville were evacuated and several roads shutdown Tuesday morning after a chemical leak.

Sources said the ammonia leak was first reported around 3:30 a.m. at the Mrs. Grissom’s plant on Bransford Avenue.

Seven employees were inside at the time, WKRN said.

The neighboring Coca-Cola plant — which had 25 employees on duty — was also evacuated once people there started smelling the chemical as well.

Authorities said there is no need for concern, but everyone within a one mile radius of the buildings was asked to shelter in place for the time being.

Thankfully there have been no reported injuries due to contamination.

It’s unclear what caused the leak.

UPDATE: Ammonia leak prompts shelter-in-place in Berry Hill; several streets closed. https://t.co/XYsUWaJqem pic.twitter.com/c5B0SlLghR — NewsChannel 5 (@NC5) June 6, 2017

Breaking: The valve has been turned off at Mrs. Grissom's. Ammonia leak capped. Medics are checking out workers right now @NC5 — Alexandra Koehn (@NC5_AKoehn) June 6, 2017