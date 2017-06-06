Download our news and weather apps

Twilight Tuesday movie series begins this week

Posted 10:23 am, June 6, 2017, by , Updated at 10:30AM, June 6, 2017

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grab a blanket and get ready for Twilight Tuesdays in Downtown Memphis!

Each Tuesday night families can catch a movie under the stars at Beale Street Landing for free.

The movies start at 8:30 p.m.

Movie Schedule

  • June 6: The Amazing Spider Man
  • June 13: Space Jame
  • June 20: The Wiz
  • June 27: La La Land
  • July 11: Captain America: Civil War
  • July 18: Zootopia
  • July 25: The Karate Kid

For more information, click here.