Twilight Tuesday movie series begins this week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grab a blanket and get ready for Twilight Tuesdays in Downtown Memphis!
Each Tuesday night families can catch a movie under the stars at Beale Street Landing for free.
The movies start at 8:30 p.m.
Movie Schedule
- June 6: The Amazing Spider Man
- June 13: Space Jame
- June 20: The Wiz
- June 27: La La Land
- July 11: Captain America: Civil War
- July 18: Zootopia
- July 25: The Karate Kid
35.149534 -90.048980