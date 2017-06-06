× Twilight Tuesday movie series begins this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grab a blanket and get ready for Twilight Tuesdays in Downtown Memphis!

Each Tuesday night families can catch a movie under the stars at Beale Street Landing for free.

The movies start at 8:30 p.m.

Movie Schedule

June 6: The Amazing Spider Man

June 13: Space Jame

June 20: The Wiz

June 27: La La Land

July 11: Captain America: Civil War

July 18: Zootopia

July 25: The Karate Kid

For more information, click here.