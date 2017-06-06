× Teen recovery after being shot overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A juvenile was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital after being shot in the leg overnight.

According to police, they received a 911 call around 1:30 a.m. from the victim’s father.

The man said he was on the phone with his son who had been shot in the 1400 block of South Third Street.

An ambulance made the scene and transported the 17-year-old to the hospital for treatment.

He is expected to be okay.

If you know anything about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.