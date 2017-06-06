× TBI issues statewide Amber Alert for missing Georgia girl

A Georgia 14-year-old is missing and may be in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide Amber Alert for Skylee Miranda Morgan, 14.

She is missing from Calhoun, Georgia, but the TBI believes she may be the Chattanooga area.

Skylee is described as a 5-foot-5, 160-pound girl with brown hair and blue eyes. She may be in a 2017 blue Subaru Impreza, according to the alert.

If you see her or know where she may be, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.