TBI issues statewide Amber Alert for missing Georgia girl
A Georgia 14-year-old is missing and may be in Tennessee.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide Amber Alert for Skylee Miranda Morgan, 14.
She is missing from Calhoun, Georgia, but the TBI believes she may be the Chattanooga area.
Skylee is described as a 5-foot-5, 160-pound girl with brown hair and blue eyes. She may be in a 2017 blue Subaru Impreza, according to the alert.
If you see her or know where she may be, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
35.045630 -85.309680