Police searching for armed Cracker Barrel carjacker

LAKELAND, Tenn. — An active investigation is underway after a driver was carjacked outside a Cracker Barrel.

Charles McDonald told WREG he and his family came face to face with the suspect just moments after putting their car in park outside the business on Davies Plantation.

He said the man was mumbling, but once he figured out what the suspect wanted he offered him cash.

It didn’t work.

“He said ‘I’m going to steal your car.’ I said ‘Oh, you don’t want to do that. Let me give you some money.'”

That’s when the suspect pulled out a rock pick and held it above his head, McDonald said.

McDonald immediately handed over his keys and dialed 911.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Authorities said the car was a red Volvo and was last seen heading towards a neighborhood north of the restaurant.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.