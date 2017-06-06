× Police investigating shooting in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are working to identify suspects following a shooting in South Memphis early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the Q-Mart at South Third St. and Elvis Presley Blvd. around 1:15 a.m.

They found a male shooting victim at the gas station.

He told officers that he’d been shot a few blocks away at Patton St. and Olmstead Ave.

The victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center — but there’s no word yet on his condition.

Police are asking anyone with information on this shooting to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.