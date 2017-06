× Person shot during carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect shot someone and stole their car, police said.

Officers responded to the 1270 block of Getwell Road around 9:45 p.m.

The victim was suffering from a gunshot would and was taken to Regional Medical Center. The victim is expected to be OK, police said.

The suspect took the victim’s blue 2002 Lexus, police said.

Police are looking for the suspect, but there is not a good description of him.